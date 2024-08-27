RailCats Bats Get Silenced, Drop Series to Goldeyes

(Winnipeg, Manitoba) The second to last road game for the RailCats was in Winnipeg for game two of the series. The RailCats were in the middle of a three-game losing streak and in danger of losing another series. Tai Tiedemann made the start as he faced off against Landen Bourassa on a chilly Tuesday in the Great North.

Gary threatened in the first with runners on first and second, Jose Contreras would leg out an infield single and with two outs Gio Diaz tried to score on the hit but was thrown out by Jake McMurray at the plate for the final out.

The RailCats continued to threaten against Bourassa but could never get the hit that would bring in a run across. Tiedemann was doing his part, retiring the first 12 batters he faced for four perfect innings.

Miles Simington broke up the perfect game with a single to left field and Rob Emery followed it up with a second-straight hit to give Winnipeg a scoring chance. With a Tiedemann throwing error, the Goldeyes newest addition, Evan Alexander hit a sacrifice fly to left to score in the first run.

The Goldeyes would score two more in the sixth, Edwin Arroyo stole two bases, and Simington doubled into right field to make it 2-0, and Emery brought in the third run of the game. Bourassa would go seven scoreless innings and struck out nine.

Nick Trogerlic-Iverson would be called upon to close out the game. LG Castillo would add his second hit of the game through the right side of the infield and moved to third after a couple of wild pitches, and Kenny Levari would drive in his first professional RBI. Howard Rodriguez would work a walk with two outs, and Carson McCurdy would pinch-hit for Cooper Edwards and fly out to left on the first pitch for the game to end 3-1 for Winnipeg.

The RailCats tied a franchise record in losses, now 30-65 with five more games to go on the season. The series wraps up tomorrow with Chris Erwin scheduled to face Travis Seabrooke, start time is 6:30.

