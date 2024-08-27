Railroaders Name 2024 Regular Season Awards

In first place heading into the final week of the regular season, the Railroaders must be doing something right. More specifically, these certain individuals have done a lot right as the franchise named their pitcher and position player of the year, along with the prestigious "Mr. Railroader" award.

The Mr. Railroader title belongs to OF Hill Alexander, who was voted on by Railroader fans. It's no surprise that Hill the Thrill won the coveted award for multiple reasons including being the longest-tenured Roader on the roster. Now three years with Cleburne, Alexander has become a household name to go along with his incredible play on the field.

Alexander continues to be one of Cleburne's most consistent hitters with another strong season at the plate batting .304 with 14 home runs and 68 RBI through 93 games.

Another man recognized for his incredible 2024 season is INF Carter Aldrete, who Manager Pete Incaviglia and staff named position player of the year. Aldrete is not immune to earning awards this season as he was named the American Association's Hitter of the Month back in May.

The second baseman has been the heart of the Railroaders offense all year long with 18 homers, 70 RBI, and a .332 batting average, which is tied for the fourth-best in the league.

The coaching staff also named the pitcher of the year where the unanimous decision was clearly RHP Johnathon Tripp. Through the amount of change the Railroaders have seen in their pitching rotation, the one constant is Tripp who's struck out 78, holds a 6-2 record, and a 3.14 ERA, fourth-best in the Association.

To go along with the MVPs on the field, there's also those behind-the-scenes for the Railroaders that need to be recognized. Voted on by the front office, Cleburne's MVP is Ticket Sales Manager Kirby Ritter for ensuring La Moderna Field is packed with the best fans in the Association and making sure those same fans are taken care of.

