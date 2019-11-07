'Dogs Announce 2020 Schedule

November 7, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release





LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs and American Association announced Thursday the full schedule for the 2020 season.

Once again, the 'Dogs will play 100 games - 50 home and 50 away - this time as part of their 20th season in Lincoln and at Haymarket Park.

Play begins May 19th with a three-game series at the St. Paul Saints and concludes on Labor Day, September 7th at Sioux City.

The 'Dogs open the home schedule Friday, May 22 against the Sioux City Explorers. The 'Dogs will have the standard 7:05 p.m. start time again this season at Haymarket Park with a new Sunday start time of 1:30 p.m.

For the first time since 2016, the American Association will not have an expansion club and both the North and South divisions will remain the same in 2020. All five of Lincoln's division foes - Cleburne, Texas, Kansas City, Sioux City and Sioux Falls - will make two separate visits to Haymarket Park, and Lincoln will play twice in each of those cities.

Lincoln will make a visit to all 11 American Association clubs, including the first-ever visit to Milwaukee's Routine Field on Aug. 11-13. The 'Dogs will also return to Rosemont, Ill. for a series against the Chicago Dogs on June 19-21 after skipping Impact Field a year ago.

The Saltdogs are on the road for 25 of the first 45 games but also have a home-heavy schedule in the second-half of the season. After a Texas two-step with six total games against Texas and Cleburne in mid-July, Lincoln's longest individual trip is the trek to Routine Field in mid-August. The other five road series include two trips to Kansas City, two trips to Sioux Falls and the four-game finale in Sioux City.

Training camp will begin on Thursday, May 7th.

The Saltdogs are gearing up for their 20th season in Lincoln! Ticket and promotional information will be released at a later date, and you can keep up with the 'Dogs on our website and social media platforms all offseason long.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from November 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.