RedHawks Announce 2020 Regular Season Schedule

FARGO, ND - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and American Association of Independent Baseball have released the 2020 regular season schedule. The RedHawks' will celebrate the team's 25th season of baseball in the Fargo-Moorhead area in 2020. The season will also mark the RedHawks' 10th in the AA.

The RedHawks will begin the 2020 campaign on the road against the Texas AirHogs (May 19-21) and the Cleburne Railroaders (May 22-24) before returning for the home opener on Tuesday, May 26th against the Lincoln Saltdogs at Newman Outdoor Field in a three-game series.

A rematch of the 2019 North Division Championship Series will highlight the opening homestand as the St. Paul Saints will return to Fargo for a three-game series against the RedHawks, beginning on Friday, May 29th with fireworks following the game. The RedHawks and Saints will play again at Newman Outdoor Field in August (25-27).

The rivalry with the Winnipeg Goldeyes will continue nine times at home this year with a two-game exhibition series on May 12th and 13th, a four-game series in June (15-18) and three-game series in July (14-16). There will be fireworks on the field and afterwards as the RedHawks take on the Chicago Dogs in July (1-3) and again in August (11-13).

Along with baseball games, there will be six postgame firework shows this year (May 29, June 19, July 3, August 7, 14 and 28), three business day games (June 18, July 16 and August 13) and a Kids' Day Game on May 13th at 11:00am.

The RedHawks will be celebrating the 25th season throughout the 2020 season, culminating with a celebration day on July 25th against the Gary-Southshore RailCats. More information and details will be released though the upcoming months along with the 2020 promotions schedule and can be found at fmredhawks.com and on the team's social media pages.

Also announced today is the return of the Carson Wentz AO1 Charity Softball Game to Newman Outdoor Field on Friday, June 26th. More details, including ticket information, will be announced as soon as they are finalized. Finally, the RedHawks annual Holiday Sale and open house will be on Thursday, December 12th, from 10:00am to 6:00pm at Newman Outdoor Field.

