Goldeyes Release 2020 Schedule, Season Begins May 19th

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes released their 2020 schedule on Monday.

The American Association will play under a continuous, 100-game schedule and retains the two-division format introduced in 2018.

The Goldeyes are joined by the Chicago Dogs, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Gary SouthShore RailCats, Milwaukee Milkmen, and St. Paul Saints in the American Association North. The Cleburne Railroaders, Kansas City T-Bones, Lincoln Saltdogs, Sioux City Explorers, Sioux Falls Canaries, and Texas AirHogs comprise the American Association South.

The top two teams (by winning percentage) from each division qualify for the postseason.

The Goldeyes open the season on May 19th at Cleburne, which kicks off a six-game road trip against the Railroaders and AirHogs.

Winnipeg's home opener is Tuesday, May 26th against the defending champion Saints.

All 11 of the Goldeyes' opponents are scheduled to visit Shaw Park at least once, including two home series against the five North Division rivals. Likewise, the Goldeyes will travel to every opposing ballpark at least once.

The Goldeyes' home schedule features eight Fridays, eight Saturdays, and eight Sundays. Shaw Park also hosts three weekday matinee starts (11:05 a.m. first pitch) on May 27th, June 10th, and July 9th.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2020 promotions schedule, a complete list of start times for away games, as well as a spring training schedule will be announced at later dates.

Goldeyes 2020 Schedule by the Numbers

Training Camp Begins: Thursday, May 7th

Season Opener: Tuesday, May 19th at Cleburne

Home Opener: Tuesday, May 26th vs. St. Paul

Number of Homestands: 8

Number of Road Trips: 9

Longest Homestand: 8 games (July 6th-13th)

Longest Road Trip: 7 games (June 15th-21st and September 1st-7th)

Games Inside of Division: 63

Games Outside of Division: 37

Most Consecutive Games: 20 (June 30th-July 19th)

Final Regular Season Home Game: Sunday, August 30th vs. Chicago

Final Regular Season Game: Monday, September 7th at Chicago

