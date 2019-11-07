RailCats Announce Full Schedule and Opening Day for 2020 Season

Gary, IN - Don't miss your chance to be a part of all the FAN-tastic Family Fun at the Steel Yard as the three-time champion Gary SouthShore RailCats announce their 100-game 2020 schedule for their 19th season on the South Shore!

Opening Day will be Friday, May 22nd, beginning a four-game series with the Milwaukee Milkmen including a Fireworks show on Sunday, May 24th. Opening Day will be the first of 11 explosive fireworks shows, courtesy of Fifth Third Bank, including Independence Day weekend with Fireworks Super Shows on July 3rd and July 4th!

"We are excited to bring another season of RailCats baseball to Northwest Indiana! Said RailCats General Manger, Brian Flenner. "The release of our schedule kicks off the 2020 season for us! All the fun really starts now as we kick our planning into high gear to set our promotional schedule and plan all of the FAN-tastic Family Fun for another great season!"

Other schedule highlights include three Youth and Senior Day games (June 23rd, July 23rd and August 19th). The RailCats will host two special pre-season School Day Games for area students on Friday, May 8th and Tuesday, May 12th at 11:10 am. The RailCats full 2020 promotional and event schedule featuring fan giveaways, promotional appearances, food and beverage specials and theme nights will be announced in the spring.

Don't miss out on your favorite games this season! In honor of the 50-game home schedule Fall Classic packs will be discounted to $50 for 50 hours starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 7th. Fall Classic Packs include: (4) Reserve seat tickets to Opening Day, (6) Reserve Flex Tickets to any game, (6) BOGO Reserve coupons, (1) 10% off Merchandise, (1) $150 off suite rental coupon and (1) free round of Speed Pitch coupon. The sale lasts until 3 p.m. Saturday, November 9th.

