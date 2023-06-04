DockHounds Sweep Goldeyes in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC, WI - The Lake Country DockHounds won their fourth straight game Sunday afternoon, defeating the Winnipeg Goldeyes 14-5 at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. The Goldeyes have dropped six consecutive contests.

Winnipeg (8-13) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead just three batters into the game, when Max Murphy drilled a two-run home run to left-centre field with Andy Armstrong aboard. It was Murphy's team-leading sixth of the season.

Lake Country (8-13) cut the lead in half in the bottom of the second inning when Marcus Chiu led off with a home run to left field.

Chiu struck again in the third with a two-run single to right field that brought in Thomas Jones and Brian Rey to give Lake Country a 3-2 lead. Blake Tiberi then blooped a single into left field with two out to score Demetrius Sims and Chiu to make it 5-2 DockHounds before Tiberi himself came home on Pat DeMarco's infield single that gave Lake Country a 6-2 lead.

The Goldeyes did not go quietly however, as they pulled to within one of the DockHounds in the next half inning. First Tra Holmes hit a single off the back of Lake Country starter Austin Faith that allowed Najee Gaskins to score. Then Dayson Croes drove in Keith Torres and Brynn Martinez with a single to left-centre field to make it 6-5 DockHounds.

Lake Country pulled away again in the bottom of the inning as Sims brought in Nick Banks with a single up the middle. Jones then stole home to give the home side a three-run lead.

The DockHounds added another five runs in the sixth inning. Jones homered to left field, Chiu doubled in Sims before himself scoring on DeMarco's double to right field, then Rey knocked in Jaxx Groshans and DeMarco to increase the lead to 13-5.

Groshans scored the final run of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning on Aaron Simmons single to right field.

Reliever Augie Voight (1-1) was credited with the win in a scorer's decision after Faith was removed after four innings.

Tyler Jandron (1-2) was charged with the loss after giving up 11 runs - seven earned - on 12 hits in 5.2 innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

Croes' fourth inning single extended his consecutive game hitting streak to 18, the longest in the American Association this season.

The Goldeyes return to Shaw Park Tuesday to face the Chicago Dogs at 6:30 p.m. Landen Bourassa (1-2, 3.08 ERA) will start for Winnipeg with Chicago countering with Tyler Palm (4-0, 1.12 ERA). All the action can be heard on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca.

