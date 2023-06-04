Monarchs Earn Series Sweep Behind Bullpen

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Keon Broxton and the Kansas City Monarchs bullpen got the job done to get a series sweep over the Cleburne Railroaders at Legends Field.

Broxton homered twice and starting pitcher Dalton Moats put together five one-hit innings in the Monarchs' 7-3 win over the Railroaders Sunday night.

The Monarchs are 12-3 in their last 15 games, holding a dangerous Cleburne offense to seven runs over the three-game series.

The Monarchs came out swinging in the series finale. Johneshwy Fargas stole second base to set up a sacrifice fly from Jan Hernandez in the first inning, making it 1-0 Monarchs.

Moats retired nine of the first ten batters he faced and kept the Railroaders quiet through the first four innings.

A Hernandz RBI single and a sac fly from Chris Herrmann extended the score to 3-0 Monarchs.

Broxton's first homer of the evening came in the fourth inning to the opposite field giving Kansas City a 4-0 lead.

Then the Railroaders turned on the bats in the fifth and sixth innings. A solo shot from Mark Karaviotis and a two-run homer from Jose Sermo made it 4-3 Kansas City. It was Sermo's second home run in as many days.

The Monarchs then answered with a solo shot from Chris Herrmann for his eighth of the year that made it 5-3 Monarchs.

The final insurance run for KC came from Broxton on a two-run blast. It was his second homer of the evening, fourth of the year.

The Monarchs bullpen would then shut down the Railroaders with three no-hit innings from Alex Valdez, Trey Jeans, and Patrick Weigel.

Moats (2-2) got the win and Kevin Hilton (1-2) got the loss.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs begin a three-game home series against the Lincoln Saltdogs. Game one is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Monday.

