Monarchs Earn Series Sweep Behind Bullpen
June 4, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Keon Broxton and the Kansas City Monarchs bullpen got the job done to get a series sweep over the Cleburne Railroaders at Legends Field.
Broxton homered twice and starting pitcher Dalton Moats put together five one-hit innings in the Monarchs' 7-3 win over the Railroaders Sunday night.
The Monarchs are 12-3 in their last 15 games, holding a dangerous Cleburne offense to seven runs over the three-game series.
The Monarchs came out swinging in the series finale. Johneshwy Fargas stole second base to set up a sacrifice fly from Jan Hernandez in the first inning, making it 1-0 Monarchs.
Moats retired nine of the first ten batters he faced and kept the Railroaders quiet through the first four innings.
A Hernandz RBI single and a sac fly from Chris Herrmann extended the score to 3-0 Monarchs.
Broxton's first homer of the evening came in the fourth inning to the opposite field giving Kansas City a 4-0 lead.
Then the Railroaders turned on the bats in the fifth and sixth innings. A solo shot from Mark Karaviotis and a two-run homer from Jose Sermo made it 4-3 Kansas City. It was Sermo's second home run in as many days.
The Monarchs then answered with a solo shot from Chris Herrmann for his eighth of the year that made it 5-3 Monarchs.
The final insurance run for KC came from Broxton on a two-run blast. It was his second homer of the evening, fourth of the year.
The Monarchs bullpen would then shut down the Railroaders with three no-hit innings from Alex Valdez, Trey Jeans, and Patrick Weigel.
Moats (2-2) got the win and Kevin Hilton (1-2) got the loss.
UP NEXT
The Monarchs begin a three-game home series against the Lincoln Saltdogs. Game one is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Monday.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from June 4, 2023
- Monarchs Earn Series Sweep Behind Bullpen - Kansas City Monarchs
- DockHounds Sweep Goldeyes in Oconomowoc - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- One-Run Losses Plague X's - Sioux City Explorers
- Milkmen Sweep Dogs to Extend Winning Streak to Six - Milwaukee Milkmen
- 'Dogs and RedHawks Suspended to Rain After Three Innings - Lincoln Saltdogs
- RailCats Can't Solve Canaries Arms in Tough-Luck Loss - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Birds Blank Gary Behind Lang's Gem - Sioux Falls Canaries
- DockHounds in Search of a Sweep - Lake Country DockHounds
- Dogs' Offense Falters in First Shutout of the Season - Chicago Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.