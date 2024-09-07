Dirty Birds Drop Game Two to Long Island

(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds lose to the Long Island Ducks 8-7 and extend their losing streak to three games. Despite four Charleston home runs, they still fell short to the Ducks.

Phillip Ervin hit is 18th home run of the season, which gave Charleston the lead in the fourth inning. In the fifth, the Ducks retook the lead but Keon Barnum hit a solo home run to tie it. Then in the seventh inning, Barnum and Tillman Pugh hit back-to-back home runs for the lead.

Charleston held that two-run lead until Joan Martinez gave up a three-run home run to Leobaldo Cabrera. The bullpen did not allow a run until the ninth inning.

The Dirty Birds look avoid the sweep tomorrow for the final regular season home game of the 2024 season.

