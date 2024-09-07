Cabrera's Home Run in Ninth Lifts Ducks Over Dirty Birds

(Charleston, WV) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Salt Town Dirty Birds (a.k.a. Charleston Dirty Birds) 8-7 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at GoMart Ballpark.

The Ducks jumped out in front 2-0 in the top half of the first inning against Dirty Birds starting pitcher Keyvius Sampson as Yonny Hernandez scored on an error and Yoelquis Cespedes plated a run by way of an RBI fielder's choice. Long Island made it 3-0 in their favor in the second thanks to a Hernandez RBI ground ball. Trailing 3-1 in the fourth, Charleston went ahead 4-3 on Phillip Ervin's three-run home run to right centerfield versus Ducks starter Jimmy Robbins.

The Flock scored a pair of runs in the fifth to retake the lead 5-4 on a Hernandez run-scoring triple and Leobaldo Cabrera sacrifice fly. The Dirty made it five apiece one half-inning later courtesy of a solo roundtripper off the batter's eye in centerfield from Keon Barnum. Barnum and Tillman Pugh gave Charleston a 7-5 advantage in the seventh on back-to-back solo four-baggers. With runners at first and second and one man down in the ninth, the stage was set for Cabrera and the outfielder did not disappoint as he launched a go-ahead three-run home run over the left field wall off Dirty Birds reliever Joan Martinez and with one dramatic swing of the bat Long Island was back out on top 8-7. Ramn Santos retired all three hitters he faced in the ninth on a flyout and a pair of strikeouts for his team-high 14th save of the season and second in as many nights versus Charleston as the Flock were able to complete the improbable comeback.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Robbins allowed five runs on seven hits in four plus innings pitched, walking and striking out three. Sampson surrendered five runs (three earned) on four hits across five innings of work to go along with four works and four strikeouts. Peyton Williams (4-2) tallied the win out of the bullpen retiring all three batters faced. Martinez (0-4) was tagged with the blown save and the loss, giving up three runs on three hits in one inning on the mound to go along with a walk and a strikeout.

Cabrera drove in four runs on the evening while also scoring and walking twice. Hernandez had two hits, two RBIs, three runs scored, a walk and a stolen base, while Nick Heath notched three hits, two runs scored, a walk and a bag swiped.

The Ducks and Dirty Birds wrap up their three-game set on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at GoMart Ballpark. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Right-hander David Griffin (1-0, 4.19) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Dirty Birds righty David Lebron (7-7, 5.02).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, September 10, to begin the final homestand of the regular season with a six-game series against the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Magnetic Photo Frames, courtesy of AARP. It's also a Francesco's Trattoria Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

