Vallimont Shoves as Revs Win 1-0 Classic in Potential Playoff Preview

September 7, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): In front of WellSpan Park's biggest crowd since August 2016, Chris Vallimont delivered 7.1 shutout frames in a playoff-esque 1-0 affair on Saturday night as the York Revolution hung on to even the weekend series with the Lancaster Stormers.

The Revs got their first hit since the third inning of Friday night when Matt McDermott blooped a ball into right field with one out in the first, but he was doubled off one batter later when Rudy Martin Jr lined into a double play.

Stormers starter Matt Swarmer faced the minimum through the first nine hitters before Chase Dawson led off the fourth inning with a triple to right center. It was the first Revs hit for Dawson who set a Frontier League record with 24 triples in 2022. McDermott put York on the board with a sacrifice fly to left field one batter later.

Vallimont retired 16 straight hitters after a one-out walk to Gaige Howard in the first inning, until Damon Dues finally dropped Lancaster's first hit into shallow right center for a single with two outs in the sixth. Dues stole second base but Vallimont kept the shutout bid alive when McDermott robbed Howard of a base hit with a leaping grab at short.

The seventh inning saw some controversy as a towering fly ball to right field by David Washington was ruled foul rather than a potential two-run homer. After Washington proceeded to strike out, he was ejected by first base umpire Silvio Martinez for arguing the foul call on his way off the field as the lead remained just 1-0.

In the top of the eighth inning, Vallimont made two very tight pickoff attempts of Shawon Dunston Jr at first base but did not get the out call on either. After a Chris Proctor single put runners on the corners, Vallimont was lifted for Dan Kubiuk with the game hanging in the balance.

In his second outing with York, Kubiuk needed just one pitch to force Trace Loehr to bounce into a clutch inning-ending 6-3 double play, thrilling the crowd of 6,579.

Matt Turner worked around a two-out single to strike out the side in the ninth, securing the 1-0 win with his 16th save.

Jon Olsen (10-3, 3.81) takes the ball for York in the rubber match on Sunday at 2 PM, opposite of Lancaster's Brady Tedesco (3-3, 5.15). It is Sunday Funday by Weis Markets, Recovery Day, Unused Ticket Redemption Day, and Urban Air Ticket Giveaway (first 500 fans). Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: The Revs improve to 13-10 all-time in 1-0 games, 6-3 at WellSpan Park, and 2-1 all-time against Lancaster. It marked the Revs' first 1-0 game since a 1-0 victory at Staten Island on May 24, 2022. It was the first 1-0 game at WellSpan Park since a victory vs Sugar Land on July 20, 2018. It was the first 1-0 game in War of the Roses play since an eight-inning road victory for the Revs on September 12, 2016. The crowd of 6,579 is the Revs' largest at home since August 8, 2016 when 6,731 witnessed a 10-8 victory vs New Britain. It is the Revs' third crowd of 6,000-plus this season; they had not had any such turnouts since 2021 and three is their most in a season since 2019. The shutout win is the third of the year for the Revs and their first at home. At two hours and 13 minutes it was the Revs' third quickest nine-inning game of the season and their speediest since a 3-1 win at Charleston on June 5 that took just two hours and eight minutes. York improves to 74-44, clinching the top full season winning percentage in franchise history. The 74 wins are the fifth most in a season in club history and the most in a season of fewer than 140 games. York is five shy of its franchise wins record with seven games remaining in the regular season. The Revs improve to 14-3 against the Stormers (7-1 at home). Vallimont (5-2) went 7.1 innings tying a career-high set in 2019 with Jupiter (at Lakeland) while a Miami Marlins prospect. It is the Revs' longest start since Olsen went 7.2 innings in a win vs Lexington on July 19. Vallimont was one out shy of matching the Revs' longest no-hit bid of the year (Aaron Fletcher, 6.0 innings, June 30 at Southern Maryland). His 16 consecutive batters retired established a Revs' season-best and came within one of a franchise record. Turner's 16 saves are two shy of the league lead and 10th most in a season in Revs history, one shy of matching Ricardo Gomez (2012) for ninth. Dawson's triple is the 51st of his pro career.

