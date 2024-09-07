Lexington Holds off Rockers

HIGH POINT N.C.- Despite a late-inning surge, the High Point Rockers couldn't overcome a powerful Lexington Legends offense, falling 6-3 at Truist Point on Saturday night in front of 2,901 fans. A two-run home run by Lexington's Pedro Gonzalez in the seventh inning proved to be the dagger in the Rockers' comeback hopes.

The game started strong for High Point's pitching, as Jonah Scolaro set the tone with a quick first inning, striking out back-to-back batters to retire the side. Lexington, however, wasted no time getting on the board in the second inning when Justin Williams launched a towering 411-foot home run to give the Legends an early 2-0 lead after Jacob Barfield had reached on a single.

The Rockers' offense struggled to gain momentum in the first half of the game. Ryan Grotjohn's base hit in the first was High Point's only offense through five innings, as Lexington starter Matt Reitz kept the Rockers' bats quiet. Meanwhile, High Point reliever Stephen Ridings managed to hold the Legends scoreless through the sixth, pitching around multiple walks.

Lexington extended its lead in the seventh inning when Garrett Schilling took over on the mound for High Point. Korry Howell singled, followed by a JT Riddle RBI single to increase Lexington's lead 3-0. A hit-by-pitch by Kole Cottam put another runner on base before Pedro Gonzalez crushed a three-run home run to center field, putting the Legends up 6-0.

The Rockers finally broke through in the bottom of the seventh. Ben Aklinski reached base after being hit by a pitch, and Grotjohn followed with a double to deep right. Evan Edwards' sacrifice fly brought Aklinski home for High Point's first run. Connor Owings drew a walk, and both runners advanced on a wild pitch, but the Rockers couldn't capitalize, leaving the score at 6-1.

In the ninth, High Point made one last push. Aklinski's base hit and a walk to Grotjohn set the table, and Edwards' single drove in another run. Gilberto Jimenez followed with an RBI single to make it 6-3, but Lexington closer Nick Gardewine shut down the rally for the third time in this series, forcing a flyout to end the game.

The Rockers (32-24) will look to even the series in their final matchup against Lexington on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m., as they continue their final homestand at Truist Point.

The Rockers were not able to gain ground despite Charleston's loss at home to Long Island on Saturday. The Rockers enter the final home game of the season at 32-24, four games behind the South Division leading Dirty Birds at 36-20.

