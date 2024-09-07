Vallimont Deals Stormers A Loss

September 7, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Chris Vallimont threw as well as the Lancaster Stormers have seen all season. The York right-hander took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and, ultimately threw 7 1/3 innings of two-hit shutout baseball to pitch the York Revolution to a 1-0 shutout victory over the Stormers at WellSpan Park Saturday evening in front of a sellout crowd.

Vallimont (5-2) yielded a one-out walk to Gaige Howard in the first inning before retiring the next 16 Lancaster hitters. Damon Dues finally picked up Lancaster's first hit with a single to right center with two outs in the sixth. Chris Proctor added a seeing-eye single through the right side in the eighth.

Each time Vallimont was in trouble, his shortstop Matt McDermott assisted him with a huge play. After Dues stole second in the sixth, Howard poked a liner toward left center, but McDermott made a leaping catch to keep Lancaster from tying the game.

Two innings later, Vallimont left after a walk to Shawon Dunston, Jr. and the single by Proctor which sent the tying run to third. Dan Kubiuk faced Trace Loehr, and the Lancaster third baseman stung a grounder toward the middle. McDermott flagged the ball and started a double play to take Lancaster out of the inning.

Isan Diaz managed Lancaster's third hit, a two-out single to center in the ninth, but Matt Turner struck out the side otherwise for his 16th save.

Matt Swarmer (5-4) pitched brilliantly for Lancaster. The right-hander checked York on four hits while walking none and striking out seven. York's lone run came in the fourth when newly acquired second baseman Chase Dawson opened the inning with a triple to right center and scored on McDermott's sac fly to left.

Brady Tedesco (3-3) will square off against York's Jon Olsen (10-3) in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball at 1:55.

NOTES: The game marked the first time since August 10 that the Stormers failed to score at least four runs...Swarmer was also the losing pitcher that night, 2-0, at Lexington...York's David Washington was ejected over a foul ball call on his drive down the right field line in the seventh inning...He struck out against Swarmer for the third straight time.

