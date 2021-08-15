DiNicola's Late 3-Run Bomb Not Enough as Florence Falls at Washington

August 15, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release







WASHINGTON, Penn. - Despite scoring four runs in the eighth inning to tie the ballgame, the Florence Y'alls dropped the series finale against the Washington Wild Things at Wild Things Park on Sunday night.

With two outs, two runners on base and the tying run at the plate in the eighth inning, second baseman Harrison DiNicola hit a ball into the Washington night sky to tie the game at five. The home run was DiNicola's sixth of the year, bringing his RBI total to 49 on the season.

In the bottom of the eighth, a leadoff double that later came around to score was just enough for the Wild Things to take a 6-5 victory in the final matchup between the teams in the regular season. Five of the six runs for Washington came home with two outs in an inning. Despite the result, Florence still takes the season series eight games to six.

Luis Pintor added an RBI single, his third RBI of the series after last night's game-winning hit in the fifth.

Karl Cragie gets credited with the loss. The Y'alls stand one game back of the Evansville Otters for first place in the Frontier League West Division standings.

Florence heads to Sussex County, New Jersey to take on the Miners for a 3-game, midweek series after an off day on Monday. Florence continues a 9-game in 10-day road trip.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Y'alls Ballpark, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. The Y'alls return home on August 25 to begin a six-game homestand against the Joliet Slammers and Southern Illinois Miners. Tickets are on sale now for the series and the rest of the 2021 season. More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.