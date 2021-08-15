Boomers Drop Finale in Extras

August 15, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SAUGET, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers dropped the final game against the Gateway Grizzlies by a 10-9 decision in 10 innings on Sunday night.

The final game of the series was a blend of the first two. Gateway jumped in front with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first before the Boomers tied the game in the second. Dusty Stroup stayed hot, singling home the first run and Alberto Schmidt tied the game with a single to left. Gateway responded with a run in the third to open a 3-2 edge before Stroup hit his third homer of the series leading off the fourth to tie the game. Alec Craig drilled a three-run homer three batters later to put the Boomers ahead 6-3.

Gateway put two on the board in the bottom of the inning to draw within a run at 6-5. Stroup tripled off the wall in center with two outs in the fifth and scored on a single from Luke Becker, making the score 7-5. Dawson lined a two-run homer to right with two outs in the sixth, his second of the series and eighth of the year to push the lead to 9-5. Gateway scored the next three runs, pulling within a single run at 9-8 on a two-run homer from former Boomer Ty Moore in the seventh. Jack Snyder recorded back-to-back strikeouts in the eighth with the bases loaded to keep the Boomers ahead by a run. Gateway was able to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth following a leadoff triple and won the game by driving home the international run in the bottom of the 10th after the Boomers failed to score in the top of the frame.

Schaumburg utilized seven pitchers in the contest. Andrew Cartier suffered the loss in the wild finale. Stroup finished a double shy of the cycle and reached base five times, tallying four hits with a walk. Craig also reached base five times, drawing four walks.

The Boomers (37-33) return home to Wintrust Field on Tuesday night to face the Joliet Slammers on Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Amita Health. The team will wear special pink jerseys that will benefit breast cancer research. LHP Jesse Remington (2-1, 3.00) will take the ball in the series opener. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.