Washington Takes Finale over Florence with Season-High 16 Hits

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things led early, had the game tied and then took the lead back and held on to win the series finale and salvage a game in the weekend series with the Florence Y'alls, 6-5. The Wild Things pounded out a season-high 16 hits, which included multi-hit performances from Scotty Dubrule (3), Tristan Peterson (4), Hector Roa (3), Andrew Czech (2) and Trevor Casanova (2). With the win and a Sussex County loss, the deficit in the Northeast Division returns to 1.5 games.

Washington started the scoring in the first inning when Hector Roa singled home Tristan Peterson. Peterson had doubled to send Dubrule to third, but the latter was thrown out on a fielder's choice trying to score. Dubrule's single to start the game extended his on-base streak to start his pro career to 26 games, tying him for the second longest such streak in the league this season.

The Wild Things brought home two more in the third inning with RBI knocks from Roa and Czech before Florence scored its first run of the game in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Luis Pintor against Washington starter Steven Colon. Colon worked a season-high and career-high six innings in the victory but didn't get a decision, despite allowing just six hits and the one run with five punchouts and just one walk allowed.

Two more Washington runs scored in the fifth inning, the first of which scored on Czech's second RBI single of the day. The second scored on an infield hit by Joe Campagna, on a play where two Y'alls fielders collided. Both Czech and Campagna now have 29 RBI this season.

Florence fought back to tie the game in the eighth inning with an RBI single, his second hit of the game, by Joe Lytle and a three-run home run off Jesus Balaguer by Harrison DiNicola, his seventh of the year. But Washington responded immediately, scoring the go-ahead and eventual winner in the bottom half of the frame. Trevor Casanova doubled to start the frame before being bunted to third by Tyler Reis. Dubrule singled him home for his third hit and 13th RBI of the campaign in his 26th game.

Zach Strecker finished the game off by stranding a baserunner with a strikeout of Chad Sedio, who wore the golden sombrero in the finale. The save was Strecker's 14th of the season and the 66th of his career, which puts him four off the Frontier League record of 70 held by Eric Massingham.

Washington gets two days off before getting two with the Lake Erie Crushers to start a six-game in five day stretch with the Crushers that is a home and home slate. First pitch of game one of Wednesday's doubleheader is slated for 5:05 p.m. on Senior Night at Wild Things Park. Fans 55 and older get in for free Wednesday. Tickets can be acquired at the box office, by calling 724-250-9555 or by going to wildthingstickets.com.

