Dill Loaned to SPHL

Winston-Salem, NC - Carolina Thunderbirds fans who were hoping to see Henry Dill back in a red sweater this weekend against Elmira will have to wait a bit longer as the team announced today that Dill has been loaned back to the SPHL, this time with the Macon Mayhem.

Dill was previously sent to Pensacola last weekend but did not appear in a single game for the Ice Flyers.

Dill joins his Thunderbirds teammate Taylor Love who is still on loan with Macon as of this writing.

In a corresponding move Frankie McClendon has been signed and is back on the active roster for Carolina.

The Thunderbirds welcome in the Elmira Enforcers on Friday and Saturday night as they look to stay atop the FHL standings. Firday's game starts at 7:35. Saturday's puck drop is 6:05.

