Wolves Karpinski Shutouts the Dashers, 2-0

Danville, IL - The Danville Dashers fell by a score of 2-0 to the Watertown Wolves at the David S. Palmer Arena on Friday night.

The Dashers fell on account of not being able to capitalize on a massive amount of minutes spent on the power play, and weren't able to get the puck slipped past a stellar performance by Watertown goaltender Cody Karpinski.

1st Star Gavin Yates was the lone goal scorer on the night before 3rd star Justin Portillo netted, despite a good performance from Dasher goaltender Matt Kaludis.

It was a tough night for the Dashers as 2nd star Cody Karpinski frustrated the depleted Dasher offense, who were without many of their top goal-scorers due to call-ups.

The Wolves move on to face the Port Huron Prowlers on Saturday after defeating the Dashers. The Dashers also head out onto the road to face the Mentor Ice Breakers on Saturday.

