Back to Back 3rd Period Goals help Prowlers edge Mentor

December 14, 2018 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





The Prowlers saw themselves falling back in the standings and were able to secure a 3-2 victory on home ice Friday evening.

Port Huron scored the only goal of the 1st period belonging to Matt Robertson coming from the sticks of Matias Kasek and Matt Graham. Derek Moser would be the star of the first period stopping 4 different cross crease chances from the Prowlers and stopping 10 of 11 shots.

Mentor would find the equalizing tally two minutes into the 2nd period from the stick of Mark Essery. That's how the middle frame would stay tied at 1.

Third period was a see-saw battle for puck possession the first 8 minutes of the final period. Up until Alex Johnson and Matias Kasek would net back-to-back goals 13 seconds apart.

Thomas McKinnon would creep the Ice Breakers within a goal with 6 minutes left in the 3rd but the Prowlers would play strong defense and Cory Simons stopped 34 of 36 Ice Breaker shots to seal 3 points for the Prowlers keeping them 5th in the standings.

Mentor will stay in Port Huron Saturday night looking at a chance to even the weekend series. Puck drops at 7pm.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.