Diego Gutiérrez! the Hometown Kid Completes the Comback
Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Omaha native Diego Gutiérrez scored two late goals to deliver a 3-2 win for Union Omaha over AC Boise in its 2026 home opener from Morrison Stadium.
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