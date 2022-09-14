Diamond Hogs Back at DSP in 2023

September 14, 2022







The Arkansas Travelers and Arkansas Razorback baseball team are proud to announce that the Hogs will again host a home game at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock during the 2023 season. Next spring's contest will see the Razorbacks host Lipscomb University on Tuesday May 2 at 6:00 p.m. This past April, Arkansas defeated UCA in 10 innings in front of a sell out crowd at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Ticket information for the game will be announced at a later date. Arkansas Travelers Season Ticket Holders will receive first right of refusal to purchase their seats. To be contacted about season tickets please click here.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (Arkansas Travelers), Instagram (@artravs) and Twitter (@artravs). The Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.

