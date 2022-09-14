Travs Win in 10

NORTH LITTLE ROCK - Zack DeLoach's lead-off RBI single in the 10th inning Wednesday night was the difference in a 3-2 Travs win over Corpus Christi at Dickey-Stephens Park.

The Hooks rallied to tie the game with markers in the sixth and seventh. Bryan Arias turned in an inning-opening double and Ross Adolph chased him in with a single through the right side. Will Wagner walked to begin the next frame and then scampered home on a triple by Scott Schreiber.

Tyler Brown blanked Arkansas over 3 1/3 innings, striking out five against two hits and one walk. Brown, who retired 10 of 13, posted a 3.30 ERA in his final seven assignments.

Jayden Murray pitched well in his last start with the Hooks, holding the Travs to two runs (one earned) over 4 1/3 innings. Murray fanned four and walked one.

Corpus Christi's catcher Cesar Salazar threw out three runners Wednesday, including a pick-off in the ninth inning which helped force extras.

Arkansas starter Stephen Kolek matched his season best by working seven frames. Dayeison Arias, Collin Kober and Blake Weiman each turned in a scoreless frame out of the Travs pen, with Weiman striking out the side in a perfect ninth.

Adolph led the Hooks seven-hit showing by going 3-for-5.

