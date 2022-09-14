Naturals Take Down Riders in Series Opener

September 14, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







SPRINGDALE, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 8-4 in the opener of the final regular season series on Tuesday from Arvest Ballpark. Scott Kapers hit a three-run go-ahead home run in the fifth, but a Naturals comeback win began the series.

Northwest Arkansas (25-39, 56-76) started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning against RoughRiders (35-28, 71-61) starter Jack Leiter (3-10). C.J. Alexander ripped an RBI triple off of the wall in right before a John Rave infield RBI single made it 2-0.

Leiter took the loss, allowing five runs, all earned, on five hits over his 4.2 innings. He walked a career-high six batters while striking out four.

The Riders made it a one-run game in the second when Trevor Hauver plated Luisangel Acuna with a sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

After the Naturals added on to their lead with a Luca Tresh solo home run in the fourth, Kapers gave the RoughRiders the lead 4-3 with a three-run blast of his own in the fifth. It was Kapers' third home run at the Double-A level and his second-straight game with a three-run shot.

The lead did not last long though, as Northwest Arkansas coaxed back-to-back bases-loaded walks from Tresh and Jeison Guzman in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 5-4 lead.

The Naturals added two more runs in the sixth on RBI singles by Tyler Gentry and John Rave before a Gentry sacrifice fly in the seventh bumped their lead to 8-4.

Adrian Alcantara (1-0) earned the win for Northwest Arkansas, going five innings in his Double-A debut, while Stephen Woods Jr. threw 2.1 innings of shutout baseball to capture his first save of the season.

Justin Foscue led the way on the offensive side for the Riders with three hits.

While Frisco lost, Midland fell as well (3-1 to Wichita), meaning the Frisco magic number to clinch a playoff spot is now just three with five games remaining.

The RoughRiders and Naturals meet for game two of the series on Wednesday, September 14th at 7:05 p.m. LHP Cody Bradford (9-7, 5.22) starts for the Riders against RHP T.J. Sikkema (0-4, 7.48) for Northwest Arkansas.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.