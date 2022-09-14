Redmond Hits 4th Slam of Season; Drillers Take Opener, 9-7

Tulsa, OK - DH Chandler Redmond powered his fourth grand slam of the season, more than three other teams have in the Texas League this year, but the Tulsa Drillers (28-36, 68-63) out-slugged the Springfield Cardinals (33-31, 64-69), 9-7, on Tuesday night at ONEOK Field.

Decisions:

W - RHP Gus Varland (4-4)

L - RHP Andre Granillo (0-1)

S - RHP Jordan Leasure (5)

Notables:

DH Chandler Redmond slugged his go-ahead grand slam in the 6th inning, lifting the Cards ahead, 6-4, at the time... He is now 8x18 with four grand slams and 26 RBIs with the bases loaded this year... C Nick Raposo added a solo home run in the 8th, his seventh homer of the year... RHP Michael McGreevy made his final start of the season, going 6.0 innings with four runs on five hits, no walks and three strikeouts.

On Deck:

-Wednesday, Sept. 14, 12:05pm - SPR RHP Logan Gragg (0-1, 6.94) @ TUL RHP Landon Knack (2-9, 4.80)

-Broadcast live on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / AM1060 and SpringfieldCardinals.com

