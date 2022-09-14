Rodriguez and Cards Slam Drillers, 12-6

Tulsa, OK - The Springfield Cardinals (34-31, 65-69) hit a grand slam for the second straight day, this time from DH Julio Rodriguez, helping power the Cards to the 12-6 win against the Tulsa Drillers (28-37, 68-64) on Wednesday afternoon at ONEOK Field.

Decisions:

W - RHP Logan Gragg (1-1)

L - RHP Landon Knack (2-10)

Notables:

DH Julio Rodriguez cranked his grand slam in a six-run 7th inning, opening the lead to 9-1... 3B Irving Lopez went 2x3 with four RBIs, including a go-ahead RBI single in the 2nd and three-run blast in the 9th... LF Todd Lott crushed a two-run homer in his first at-bat back with Springfield in the 2nd, before adding an RBI single in the 4th... RF Jordan Walker went 2x3 with an RBI, notching his 40th multi-hit game of the season... RHP Logan Gragg matched a career high with nine strikeouts, allowing just one run in a Double-A high 6.2 innings.

On Deck:

-Thursday, Sept. 15, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Gordon Graceffo (6-4, 4.21) @ TUL RHP Kyle Hurt (1-4, 9.10)

-Broadcast live on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9FM / 99.9FM / AM1060 and SpringfieldCardinals.com

