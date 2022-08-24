Devils Name Andrew Brewer Assistant Coach for Comets

Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils today announced it has named Andrew Brewer as an Assistant Coach of the Utica Comets, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. Brewer replaces the vacancy left by recently promoted New Jersey Devils Assistant Coach Sergei Brylin. He joins Assistant Coach Ryan Parent and Goaltending Coach Brian Eklund in filling out Comets' Head Coach Kevin Dineen's staff. The announcement was made by Devils Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Devils Senior Vice President/Assistant General Manager & Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

Brewer spent the last two seasons (2020-21 & 2021-22) as Video Coach of the Florida Panthers where he worked with recently hired Devils' Associate Coach Andrew Brunette. Prior to joining Florida, he served as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs for five seasons (2015-16 to 2019-20). Before his stint with Toronto, Brewer served as video coach for the Detroit Red Wings during the 2014-15 season.

The native of Moncton, New Brunswick, served as the Video Coach for Hockey Canada at numerous international tournaments, including the IIHF World Championship, IIHF World Junior Championship, World Cup of Hockey and Olympic Winter Games. He won Gold Medals with Canada at the 2014 Olympics and 2016 World Championship and was on the staff of the Canadian team that won the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Brewer started his coaching career as the Video Coach for the University of New Brunswick's hockey team for three seasons (2008-09 to 2010-11), winning the 2009 Canadian Interuniversity Sport Championship.

