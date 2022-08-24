Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Owen Headrick to One-Year Contract

Defenseman Owen Headrick with the Syracuse Crunch

(Texas Stars, Credit: Syracuse Crunch) Defenseman Owen Headrick with the Syracuse Crunch(Texas Stars, Credit: Syracuse Crunch)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Wednesday the club signed defenseman Owen Headrick to a one-year AHL contract through the 2022-23 season.

Headrick, 25, made his AHL debut for Syracuse on Jan. 22 and appeared in three games for the Crunch during the 2021-22 season. He also posted 15 points (4-11=15) in 18 games for the University of Prince Edward Island, before turning pro.

Originally undrafted, the right-shot defenseman from Garden River, Ontario spent parts of two seasons at Lake Superior State University from 2015-17, before playing 90 games for the Ontario Hockey League's Erie Otters. Headrick compiled 54 points (17-37=54) during his time with the Otters, helped the team capture the OHL Championship in 2016-17, and served as an alternate captain in 2017-18.

He got his first taste of pro hockey in 2018, appearing in four games for the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers, before he returned to school for four college seasons at UPEI from 2018-22.

