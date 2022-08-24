Senators Reach Affiliation Agreement with ECHL's Americans

OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Senators announced today that in conjunction with the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators, the team has reached an affiliation agreement with ECHL's Allen Americans. The partnership has an initial duration of one season.

"The Americans' franchise carries a rich tradition of success," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "We're looking forward to contributing to it in a positive manner when we begin placing prospects in Allen in 2022-23."

"Chad Costello and his staff's tutelage will help our prospects prepare for the next level," said Senators assistant general manager and Belleville Senators' general manager Ryan Bowness. "Player development is one of our most important priorities. We're confident that placing prospects in Allen will be an asset to progression."

Originally founded in 2009 as a member of the Central Hockey League, the Americans have served as the ECHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken since entering the league in 2014. Upon becoming a full-time member of the ECHL, the Americans have claimed two Kelly Cups (2015, 2016) as league champions and have reached the postseason in six of the seven seasons in which they have competed.

Some local Quinte Region connections to the Americans include goaltender Scott Campbell (Bloomfield) and centre Zach Hall (Belleville), who have both suited up for Allen over their careers.

The Americans, who play their home games at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Tex., a northern suburb of Dallas (population 104,040) begin their regular season on Oct. 21 at Tulsa.

