"Sens in School" Program Launches in Connection with Local School Boards

BELLEVILLE, ON - As students across the Quinte Region get set to head back to school, the Belleville Senators are planning to join them!

The Belleville Sens are announcing details about the club's 2022-23 school visit program, "Sens in School", which will see Senators players, staff, and Mascot Belly visit students across the region throughout the school year.

The newly revamped program, being run in conjunction with the Hastings and Prince Edward, Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic, and Kawartha Pine Ridge school boards, will focus on two different age categories - JK to Grade 6 and Grades 7-12. The program's aim is to help raise awareness about the importance of making a positive impact within the Quinte community (both in and outside of school) and continuing to build connections with the next generation of athletes and Sens fans. The program will also provide an opportunity for students and teachers at participating schools to be recognized for both their educational and community achievements.

Along with the opportunity to learn from and interact with Belleville Sens players, participating students in the JK to Grade 6 age group will also receive a free Belleville Sens colouring and activity book, featuring Belly!

"Sending our players out to local schools is not a new initiative, but we felt it was time to re-evaluate the program and make sure that we're engaging with students in a safe and responsible way," said Belleville Sens Senior Vice President, Business Operations Breanne Matthews. "The best way for us to do that is to partner with the school boards, who have helped us from the planning stage, to make sure our program aligns with provincial curriculums and give students a special experience."

Interested school groups will also have an opportunity to host an event at a Belleville Sens game, allowing them to promote a specific game and sell tickets for students, staff, and families to attend. School groups who take part in that initiative will benefit from several other incentives and will have a chance to win a year-end party, if they bring the largest group throughout the season.

"HPEDSB is proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the Belleville Senators as we look ahead to the upcoming hockey season and school year," said Katherine MacIver, Director of Education. "We're excited to see Mascot Belly and the players coming back into our schools. These athletes are ambassadors in the community and in our schools. They demonstrate goal setting, work ethic and resiliency. They are also role models for students as students set their own goals in school, life, and in pursuit of their passions and potential. This "Sens in School" partnership connects our common beliefs in setting high expectations and working hard to achieve them and continues a valued community affiliation."

"We're thrilled to invite Sens athletes into our classrooms and our students will benefit from their interactions with these positive role models, who exemplify leadership qualities such as work ethic, dedication, teamwork and goal-setting," said Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board Director of Education, David DeSantis. "Currently our board is a partner wither the Senators Community Foundation and the Belleville Sens through the 50/50 program and as a result, the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic Education Foundation receives a portion of funds at the end of the hockey season, that go to our most vulnerable families."

For more information on the "Sens in School" program, or to get your school involved, contact Ben Cochrane (cochraneb@bellevillesens.com), or click here to visit the "Sens in School" page on the Belleville Sens website.

