Condors Sign Brubacher to AHL Deal

August 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors today signed Adam Brubacher to a one-year, two-way American Hockey League contract.

Brubacher (stats) enters his third professional season. The 6'4", 205 lb. blueliner split last season with Abbotsford (AHL) and Fort Wayne (ECHL). In 27 games at the AHL level, he has recorded five points (3g-2a). The Elmira, Ontario native played four seasons collegiately at Rochester Institute of Technology (R.I.T.).

For a full offseason player tracker: click here

