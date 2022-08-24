Phantoms Add Trey Bradley

August 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Forward Trey Bradley with the Colorado Eagles

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Forward Trey Bradley with the Colorado Eagles(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that forward Trey Bradley has been signed to an AHL contract for the 2022-23 season.

Bradley, 26, is a left-handed shooter from Tampa, FL who is 5-11. Last season, Bradley played in 10 games with the Colorado Eagles of the AHL where he recorded four assists while also suiting up for 38 games with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL where he scored 18 goals with 28 assists for 46 points. He served as captain of the Grizzlies last year. He is the son of two-time NHL All-Star and 13-year veteran Brian Bradley who played in 651 NHL games with Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto and Tampa Bay. Brian registered 503 points in his NHL career on 182 goals with 321 assists. Brian Bradley was also the first star player with the expansion Tampa Bay Lightning in 1992-93 when he cranked up 42 goals and he continues to work with the Lightning as an analyst during television broadcasts.

Trey Bradley is a Colorado College Tigers product who has played in 151 games in the ECHL over the last three seasons scoring 42 goals with 85 assists for 127 points during his stints with the Newfoundland Growlers and Utah Grizzlies. He also has 12 career games in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies and Colorado Eagles.

While at Colorado College, Bradley played in 120 games over his four-year NCAA career from 2015-19 scoring 31 goals with 56 assists for 87 points. In 2018-19, he was named to the NCHC Honorable Mention All-Star Team and was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award when he scored a career-high 46 points (18 g, 28a) in 38 games. â PPL Center is pleased to welcome the return of hockey on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17 featuring the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers in a pair of compelling Rookie Games. Tickets for the Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series are on sale now

Opening Weekend for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 against the Cleveland Monsters.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.