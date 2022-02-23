Deslauriers Returns from ECHL, Rivermen Sign Leeson

PEORIA, IL - The Rivermen have been moving forward on reinforcing their roster following their three wins last weekend, and Cody Dion was recently delegated to the 45-day injured reserve. They have welcomed back a familiar face from the ECHL ranks while at the same time quiring another rookie forward off of waivers.

Forward Tate Leeson comes to Peoria by way of Smiths Falls, Ontario. He was a standout with the Smiths Falls Bears of the CCHL for three seasons from 2017-2020. In that time, he garnered 123 points (58 goals, 65 assists) in 137 games played. This year was his first in North American professional hockey. He suited up for 16 games with the Evansville Thunderbolts, netting two goals and four assists before being released. Leeson stands tall at 5'11, and weighs 170 pounds.

Paul-Antione Deslauriers returns to the Peoria Rivermen following a short stint with the Trois-Rivieres Lions of the ECHL. He played in three games for the Lions, netting no points but finishing with an even plus-minus. Deslauriers has played in 32 games for the Rivermen so far this year, becoming an important depth scorer. His 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) rank him eight in Rivermen scoring this year.

Both gentlemen will be available for Peoria this week as they head on the road for a pair of games in Vermilion County (February 24) and Evansville (February 25) before returning to Carver Arena for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Bobcats on February 27.

