Peoria Rolls over Bobcats, 4-1

One night removed from taking a game to overtime for the second straight game, the Bobcats made the two-hour trip to Peoria to complete the home and home series. Peoria had not played a game at home since January 25th finally completing a 10-game road stretch the night before in Vermilion County.

Peoria had the civic center crowd moving early as Marcel Godbout continued to put up goals on the Bobcats scoring just 1:38 into the game on a power play. Brandon McMartin would increase the lead to 2-0 four minutes later beating Chase Perry. The Bobcats put up just four shots in the first period and when the officials sent everyone off early due to poor ice conditions.

When the period resumed with the Rivermen on a power play neither side could find the back of the net and as they switched sides to begin the second period Peoria kept the pressure on and Alec Baer scored just 5:32 into the period on another Rivermen power play. A little under two minutes later the Cats responded as Aaron Ryback scored to close the gap to 3-1. Unfortunately for Vermilion County they were unable to muster any other offense.

The Rivermen managed one more goal in the third as Mathieu Cloutier scored his seventh of the year at the 9:05 mark to make it 4-1.

Perry stopped 37 of 41 in the loss.

Vermilion County finishes off the two-game road trip in Evansville Tuesday morning at 10 am. Follow along on VCBobcats.com and on HockeyTV!

