Dawgs Sign C.J. Valerian

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that the team has signed defenseman C.J. Valerian to a player tryout contract.

Valerian was playing in his fourth season at New England College (NCAA-DIII) after transferring from Hobart College (NCAA-DIII) after one season. In 25 games for the Pilgrims this season, six-foot-two defenseman had tallied two goals, 10 assists, 18 penalty minutes, and a plus-18 plus/minus rating. In his five seasons of college hockey, the Gate Mills, Ohio native accumulated seven goals, 24 assists, and 61 penalty minutes in 82 total games played. Valerian will wear No. 66 for Roanoke.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are on the road this weekend on Friday and Saturday night against the first-place Knoxville Ice Bears. Both games are scheduled to start at 7:35 p.m. EST. Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, 2022-2023 season tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

