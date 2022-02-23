Bobcats Honor Military, Come out Fighting, Fall in OT 3-2

After coming out of the previous weekend with a point against Quad City in Quad, the Bobcats were looking for back-to-back games with points for the first time since November 20th and 24th. With Peoria in town it was no small order for Vermilion County but with a rousing pregame that saw a soldier come home and Military night jerseys the Cats looked ready to pounce on Peoria.

Vermilion County came out strong in the first period as Aaron Ryback found the back of the net after a bit of a broken play that saw Wyatt Noskey earn his first point in a Bobcat uniform as he sent the pass over to Ryback burying it behind Jack Berry to give Vermilion County the 1-0 lead. The Cats held the lead until the last minute of the first as Peoria sent a pass around the boards and the puck hit a stanchion and bounced out front of the net. As Chase Perry tried to jump on top of the puck it appeared to hit his pad and bounce off to Laidley in front of the net who quickly put it behind Perry to tie the game at one a piece.

Peoria reverted to a throw everything at the net strategy in period two and though Perry stood tall in between the pipes the Rivermen finally got the break they needed on a power play as Marcel Godbout took a bad angle shot from just above the goal line that snuck by Perry over the shoulder to give Peoria the 2-1 lead.

The Bobcats came out for the third period determined and with a renewed sense of energy that has been lacking in 2022. Despite a Justin Portillo penalty the Cats kept coming and Connor Graham got the equalizer on a pass from Ryback that sent Graham on a breakaway shorthanded and as he rolled the puck to his backhand, he lifted it over Berry's shoulder to tie the game at two.

The Bobcats tried to get going in overtime, but on a delayed penalty call Vermilion County buckled as Laidley scored his second of the night to give the Rivermen the 3-2 overtime win.

The Cats are back in action Saturday night from Peoria at 7:15 pm. Catch all the action on VCBobcats.com or watch along on HockeyTV!

