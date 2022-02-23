Bulls Inch Closer to Playoffs

Pelham, Ala - The Birmingham Bulls were coming into a very important three game stretch this past weekend as they continue their push for the SPHL playoffs. The Bulls hosted in-state rival on Friday before traveling to Macon, Georgia on Saturday, and then to Huntsville, Alabama on Sunday. Birmingham was shutout by the Havoc on Friday night in the Pelham Civic Complex 3-0 in the first of three games over the weekend. The Bulls then traveled to Macon to face-off against the Mayhem on Saturday night in what proved to be a huge win. Birmingham, who is trailing the Evansville Thunderbolts for the final playoff spot, picked up a 5-3 victory on the road over Macon just hours before the Thunderbolts fell to the Quad City Storm 5-2.

Birmingham then traveled from Macon to Huntsville to take on the Huntsville Havoc for the second time in three nights, and for the sixth time this season. The Bulls fell behind early after a goal just two minutes into the game by former Bull, Jacob Barber. The Bulls charged back with two goals in the first period from Stephen Alvo and Jake Pappalardo taking the 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Birmingham continued their charge with two more goals in the 2nd period with another coming from Pappalardo and the second of the period from David Nippard. Alex Cohen added some insurance to the scoreboard with an empty-net goal in the 3rd and final period leading Birmingham to a 5-2 victory over the weekend, giving them a four out of a possible six points in the three game stretch.

What's Next

Birmingham is back on home ice on Friday night, February 25th, for Kazoos and Tattoos night at the Pelham Civic Complex hosting the Pensacola Ice Flyers. In the current SPHL standings, the Bulls sit eleven points behind the Evansville Thunderbolts for the final playoff spot in the upcoming SPHL playoffs. Birmingham had closed the gap to just nine points before a Thunderbolts victory on Tuesday night (February 22nd) over the Vermilion County Bobcats. Birmingham has a chance to close the gap even more over the weekend as the Bulls will skate onto the ice twice while the Thunderbolts will only see the ice once this weekend, on Friday night against the 2nd ranked Peoria Rivermen in Evansville. The Bulls are at home on Friday night against Pensacola, and on Saturday night in Macon against the Mayhem. Puck drops are set for 7:30 on Friday and 5:30 CST/6:30 EST on Saturday.

Birmingham vs. Pensacola This Season

October 16th, 2021: 3-2 (OT) (Pensacola W)

October 30th, 2021: 4-1 (Pensacola W)

November 5h, 2021: 5-1 (Pensacola W)

November 6th, 2021: 4-2 (Pensacola W)

December 26th, 2021: 3-1 (Pensacola W)

December 30th, 2021: 3-2 (Pensacola W)

January 7th, 2022: 6-5 (Birmingham W)

January 8th, 2022: 7-4 (Pensacola W)

January 15th, 2022: 4-0 (Birmingham W)

Birmingham in their last ten games: 6-4-0-0

Pensacola in their last ten games: 5-4-1-0

Birmingham overall: 13-23-4-0

Pensacola overall: 19-15-4-1

Birmingham vs. Macon This Season

December 2nd, 2021: 3-0 (Macon W)

January 13th, 2022: 6-1 (Macon W)

January 21st, 2022: 3-1 (Birmingham W)

January 29th, 2022: 4-2 (Macon W)

February 19th, 2022: 5-3 (Birmingham W)

Macon in their last ten games: 1-8-0-1

Macon overall: 6-28-1-2

