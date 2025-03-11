Desert Dogs Travel to San Diego for Rivalry Battle

March 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs will take on their rivals, the San Diego Seals, on the road at 1:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, March 16 at Pechanga Arena.

For Desert Dogs defenseman Drew Belgrave, this game carries extra significance. Traded from the Seals earlier this year, he will be making his first return to San Diego. "I've never been in the away locker room over there. I don't even know where it is," Belgrave laughed. "But I've been in Las Vegas for about six weeks now, so I'll be approaching this game like any other. I do know those guys in San Diego well, so that might make things a bit easier for me."

The Pack emerged victorious in the last battle between the teams, securing a 12-10 win on Jan. 18. That game was a historic moment for Las Vegas, as it marked their first-ever win at their new home stadium.

LAST GAME NOTES:

Week 15 started with promise for the Desert Dogs (3-10), but it ended in a tough 21-13 loss to the Rochester Knighthawks. Vegas came out firing with four straight goals, but momentum quickly shifted. Rochester answered with a staggering 16-1 run from the first to the third quarters, including a 13-goal streak. The Knighthawks also controlled the loose ball battle, winning 80 to 64.

Despite the loss, there were bright spots for the Dogs. Holden Cattoni had a strong offensive showing, recording his first hat trick with Las Vegas as part of a five-point night. Adam Poitras and Casey Jackson led the team in scoring, each posting seven-point performances (2G, 5A). For Jackson, it was his highest-scoring game of the season, while Poitras had the best offensive outing of his young career.

The Desert Dogs will look to regroup and snap their losing streak as they prepare for their next matchup.

OPPOSITION UPDATE:

The San Diego Seals are fighting to climb the playoff ladder, currently sitting in eighth place- right on the postseason bubble. They've taken down some tough competition in recent weeks, including the Buffalo Bandits, and are coming off a 13-11 home victory over the Vancouver Warriors. Former Desert Dogs captain Rob Hellyer led the charge, racking up a game-high nine points, including seven assists.

It's been an up-and-down season for San Diego, but they're looking to finish strong. Wesley Berg leads the team in goals (29) and is tied for the most power-play goals (6), while Hellyer continues to be the Seals' primary playmaker, leading the team in points (57) and assists (36). When the Desert Dogs and Seals last met, Hellyer was the offensive engine, but Ryan Benesch did the most damage on the scoreboard, netting a hat trick.

Controlling San Diego's offensive weapons and limiting high-quality scoring chances will be key for the Desert Dogs. If the game stays tight, the Seals could have the upper hand, as they've proven they can thrive in close contests.

MILESTONES:

Jack Hannah - 10 goals from 100 career NLL goals

Drew Belgrave - 4 games to tally 100 career NLL games

LVDD POINT LEADERS:

#24 Holden Cattoni: 68 points (26G, 42A), 8 points (5G, 3A) as a Desert Dog

#33 Jack Hannah: 65 points (28G, 37A)

#3 Jonathan Donville: 57 points (15G, 42A)

#21 Casey Jackson: 42 points (21G, 21A)

#67 Adam Poitras: 34 points (16G, 18A)

