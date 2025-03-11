Warriors Acquire Top Goaltender Del Bianco from Calgary, a First Round and Two Second-Round Picks from Ottawa and Buffalo

March 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver - General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky announced today that the Vancouver Warriors have made a blockbuster move to fuel their playoff push, acquiring 2023 NLL MVP Christian Del Bianco from the Calgary Roughnecks. In exchange, the Warriors send defenceman Brayden Laity, a first-round pick in the 2025 NLL Entry Draft, a second-round pick in the 2025 NLL Entry Draft, a first-round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft, and future considerations to Calgary.

With Del Bianco-one of the league's elite goaltenders-now between the pipes, the Warriors are making a clear statement: they're all in for the playoffs. Fans can expect an electric building as Vancouver takes a major step toward championship contention.

"We were able to acquire one of the best players in the most important position," said Malawsky. "He's a heart and soul player, phenomenal teammate, and great in the locker room. His compete level is off the charts and his mental fortitude is second to none. His community presence will be fantastic for all our young fans and kids who want to follow our team."

Del Bianco, 27, has appeared in nine games with the Grizzlies Lacrosse Club of the Arena Lacrosse League (ALL) this season, holding a record of 3-3-1 with a 10.20 goals-against average and an .815 save percentage. Last season, he posted a record of 8-10 with a 10.65 goals-against average and a .795 save percentage across 18 games with the Roughnecks. In 119 career games, all spent with Calgary, the 5'10", 189lbs goaltender holds a record of 53-45 with a 10.68 goals-against average and a .789 save percentage. He has also appeared in 11 career playoff games posting a record of 7-4 with a 10.25 goals-against average and a .796 save percentage, winning an NLL Championship in 2019.

Del Bianco was named the 2023 Goaltender of the Year, the 2023 Most Valuable Player Award, and named to the First Team All-NLL in 2023. He became only the second goaltender in league history to win the MVP Award.

Del Bianco played his junior lacrosse for the Coquitlam Junior Adanacs, winning two Minto Cup Championships in 2016 and 2018. He has also suited up for the Coquitlam Adanacs of the Western Lacrosse Association (WLA), leading the Adanacs to the WLA playoffs in 2022 for the first time since 2013, and the Ladner Pioneers of the West Coast Senior "B" Lacrosse League since 2023, winning the league championship and Presidents Cup National Championships in 2023 and 2024.

The Coquitlam, BC native was originally selected by the Calgary Roughnecks in the second round, 15th overall in the 2015 NLL Entry Draft.

Malawsky also announced that the Warriors have acquired a first-round and second-round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft, along with the rights to forward Kiel Matisz from the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for forward Johnathan Peshko and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft.

The Warriors then acquired a second-round pick in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft from the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for the rights to Kiel Matisz and a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft.

"Today was an emotional roller coaster and the toughest thing is losing two great young guys in Brayden Laity and Johnathan Peshko, but you have to give up something good to get something good," said Malawsky. "We wish them all the best with their new teams."

Don't miss the Warriors in action this Friday, March 14th, for a St. Paddy's Day showdown! With a playoff spot on the line, expect high-energy lacrosse, live music from The Shenanigans, green beer, and epic giveaways. Kick things off with our St. Paddy's Pub Crawl and celebrate in true Irish style!

