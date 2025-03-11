Player Transactions

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Taylor Dooley on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Eli McLaughlin on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Dalton Sulver on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Caelan Mander on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have removed the Practice Player Tag on Zack Kearney and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have signed Sam Haines to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Dylan McIntosh on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

