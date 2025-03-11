Black Bears Acquire Sam La Roue, Travis Longboat and Picks in Four-Team Trade

March 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears have completed multiple transactions prior to Monday's 3 pm trade deadline.

Black Bears acquire Sam La Roue and a 2026 second-round draft pick from the Buffalo Bandits

The Black Bears have acquired forward Sam La Roue and a 2026 second-round draft pick from the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for defenceman Ron John and a 2025 third-round draft pick.

A native of South Surrey, British Columbia, La Roue was a second-round selection by the Bandits in 2020. At only 22 years of age, La Roue has spent four seasons with Buffalo, playing in 11 career games.

Black Bears Acquire Travis Longboat and a 2026 first-round draft pick from the Albany Firewolves

The Black Bears acquired forward Jonathan Peshko and a 2026 fourth-round draft pick from the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for forward Kiel Matisz, a 2026 first-round draft pick, and a 2026 second-round draft pick.

But the Black Bears turned around and made a subsequent deal involving those assets.

The Black Bears then acquired forward Travis Longboat and a 2026 first-round draft pick from the Albany Firewolves in exchange for Peshko and a 2026 fourth-round pick.

A native of Six Nations, Ontario, Longboat has five goals and 10 assists this season. Drafted in the third-round by the New York Riptide in 2020, Longboat 38 goals and 62 assists in his 36 game NLL career.

The Black Bears play their next game against the Rochester Knighthawks this Saturday, March 15 at 3:00 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 11, 2025

Black Bears Acquire Sam La Roue, Travis Longboat and Picks in Four-Team Trade - Ottawa Black Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.