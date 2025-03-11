Seals Bring Home Poway's Marquez White

March 11, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The San Diego Seals made a couple of trades ahead of today's National Lacrosse League trade deadline, including one with the Buffalo Bandits to secure the services of forward and Poway native Marquez White.

A 2020 graduate of Poway High School, the Seals dealt a 2026 second-round pick and a 2028 conditional second-round pick to the Bandits in exchange for White.

The team also traded defenseman Justin Sykes and a 2026 second-round pick to Las Vegas in exchange for defenseman James Barclay.

White was drafted by Buffalo ahead of the 2024-25 season but did not appear in any games this season for the Bandits as he's been recovering from an ACL injury. Prior to, White played three seasons at Princeton where he appeared in 45 games and earned first-team All-Ivy League and USILA All-America selections as a senior. White helped lead the Tigers to Ivy League Tournament championships in 2023 and '24.

In addition to playing collegiately at Princeton, White also played for the San Diego Royals, the Seals' entry in the National Collegiate Box Series (NCBS) that captured three straight championships from 2021-23. In the aforementioned 2023 title game that the Royals won 8-6, White scored a third-quarter go-ahead goal to put his team up 6-5 and at the end of the contest with just 14 seconds left, he blocked a potential game-tying shot before scoring an empty net goal with 1.8 seconds remaining to clinch the victory for the Royals.

Barclay meanwhile played 13 games for the Desert Dogs this season, tallying one goal and three assists while scooping up 64 loose balls, forcing 12 turnovers and blocking six shots. Currently in his fifth NLL season, the 29-year-old Barclay previously played for Rochester (2019), Halifax (2020, 2022) and the Desert Dogs (2023-present). His career totals include 64 games played, four goals, 15 assists, 302 loose balls secured and 37 blocked shots.

