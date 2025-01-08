Desert Dogs Head To Canada To Take On The Rush

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (1-4) found their footing with their first win of the 2024-25 season in an overtime thriller from Albany, NY. Now, the Desert Dogs aim to build momentum with another road game. This Saturday, Jan. 11, at 5 p.m. PST, the Desert Dogs will head north to face off against the Saskatchewan Rush (3-1) on Co-Op Field inside SaskTel Centre.

A win in this matchup would be monumental for the Desert Dogs, as they have never defeated the Rush in their three all-time meetings. In their most recent clash on Dec. 23, 2023, Saskatchewan dominated Las Vegas in a decisive 15 - 9 victory.

LAST GAME NOTES:

In a barnburner game, the Desert Dogs outlasted the Albany FireWolves in overtime to win their first game of the season, 12 - 11. The rookies stepped up in a big way with NLL Rookie of the Week Adam Poitras netting three goals, including the game-winning goal in overtime, and Jackson Webster shining in his NLL debut with six points (3G, 3A).

Offensive threats Jonathan Donville (3G, 2A) and Jack Hannah (1G, 4A) were reliable once again, each contributing crucial goals and assists to keep Las Vegas in the game. Kyle Killen reached a significant milestone with his 100th career NLL assist, while Nick Preston recorded his first NLL point in his debut game. Goalie Landon Kells was a wall in the net, making 48 saves, including two crucial stops in overtime.

This hard-fought victory showcased a true team effort and a glimpse of what is to come from the Desert Dogs.

OPPOSITION UPDATE:

The fourth-placed Saskatchewan Rush are proving to be a formidable force this season. They started strong, winning their first three games against the FireWolves, Thunderbirds, and Knighthawks. However, the Rush have not been dominating their opponents, as their goal differential stands at just +3 on the year. In their most recent outing on Dec. 28, 2024, they suffered their first loss in overtime to the Philadelphia Wings, with a final score of 12-11.

The Rush will aim to control possession early, leaning on rookie Jake Naso, who boasts the second-best faceoff win percentage in the league at 63%, having won 64 out of 101 attempts (minimum 50 attempts). This strategy will be crucial against Las Vegas, a team near the bottom of the league in faceoff wins.

Offensively, Saskatchewan's firepower includes Zach Manns (14G, 7A), Austin Shanks (7G, 7A), and Brock Haley (6G, 9A), all of whom will pose significant challenges for the Desert Dogs' defense.

MOVES & MILESTONES:

Shane Simpson was placed on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

Justin Geddie has been placed on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

Nate Faccin was released from the Active Roster and signed to the Practice Player List.

Practice Player Jackson Webster has been placed on the Active Roster.

Casey Jackson - Two assists from 100 NLL career assists AND eight goals from 150 NLL career goals

Jonathan Donville - Eight points away from 200 NLL points

Jacob Ruest - Needs 20 points for 300 NLL career points

David Brock - Needs 14 loose ball recoveries to record 800 in his career

LVDD POINT LEADERS:

#33 Jack Hannah: 23 points (12G, 11A)

#3 Jonathan Donville: 23 points (4G, 19A)

#21 Casey Jackson: 17 points (7G, 10A)

#19 Adam Poitras: 11 points (7G, 4A)

#67 Kyle Killen: 10 points (6G, 4A)

