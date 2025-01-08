Player Transactions

January 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Calgary Roughnecks have released Matthew Abbott from the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Brett McIntyre from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Austin Ducommun on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Challen Rogers on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Mark Matthews on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

