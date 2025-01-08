Williams Records First Career Hat Trick in Loss: By the Numbers Presented by Storedtech

National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves







ALBANY, NY - The first several games of the Albany FireWolves 2024-2025 season have been great examples of how lacrosse is a game of inches as every home game has gone overtime. This past weekend was another tough overtime loss, but the FireWolves still had impressive performances on Tucker Out Lymphoma and Box Out Cancer Night presented by MVP Health Care against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.

Let's go By The Numbers Presented By StoredTech and look at some of the key numbers from this past weekend's game. View game stats here: Albany vs Las Vegas

3 Goals From Dyson Williams For First Career Hat Trick

This game was one that rookie Dyson Williams will never forget as the FireWolves honored his younger brother Tucker who passed away from Burkitt's Lymphoma in 2014. To make it even more special, Dyson was playing against his father Shawn who is the head coach of the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. It was only fitting that Dyson had the best game of his young career notching 3 goals and 2 assists. This was his first career hat trick with his goals coming on crafty shots and smart plays that were great examples of why he was the #1 Draft Pick in 2023. Dyson is beginning to acclimate to the speed and intensity of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) with his best games surely yet to come.

5 Points Per Game For Alex Simmons

Alex Simmons is leading the FireWolves offense once again in his sophomore season and has been a consistent playmaker as he is producing 5 points per game. Against the Desert Dogs, Simmons was able to find his teammates while also scoring big goals. He finished the night with 7 points on 2 goals and 5 assists. His consistent scoring has helped keep every game close this season for Albany. If Simmons can continue pile on the points, he will be a key part of the FireWolves getting on a run of wins early on this season.

1st Goal With The FireWolves For Callum Crawford

The FireWolves made waves ahead of their past game when they signed veteran NLL forward Callum Crawford to the team. Crawford ranks 9th all-time in NLL history with 497 goals, 6th in assists with 795, and 8th in points with 1,292. He made his presence known right away as he scored on a jumping twister shot to earn his first goal as a member of the Albany FireWolves. Fans can expect to see more of Crawford's exciting style of play all season.

Next up for the FireWolves is a home and home series against the Colorado Mammoth starting with a game in Denver on Saturday, January 11 at 9 pm ET. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+, and locally on MY4.

Get tickets now for the FireWolves next home game on Saturday, January 18 at 7 pm at MVP Arena against the Colorado Mammoth. It will be Star Wars Night and fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices in the galaxy starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

