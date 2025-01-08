Vancouver Warriors Get Back in the Saddle on Country Night

January 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - Yeehaw, Warriors fans! Get ready for one of the most exciting theme nights of the season as Country Night, presented by Yellowstone, returns on Friday, January 10! The Vancouver Warriors are off to a record-setting start, matching a team-best with two wins in their first three games! Now's the time to show your local team some support and help them keep the momentum rolling as they face off against the San Diego Seals. Your Warriors need your energy to keep charging forward, so make your way to Rogers Arena and be part of the unforgettable action!

Dust off your cowboy boots, hats, and denim to celebrate in true country style!

Highlights for the night include:

The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a limited-edition Warriors x Yellowstone cowboy hat! Hats will also be available for purchase at the Team Store-don't miss out.

Kick-off the fun early with the Warriors Crawl at 6:00 PM! This $59 package includes your game ticket, three drink tickets, and a cowboy hat. Secure your spot now.

A special live performance of the national anthems by Bryan Ruby, country artist and winner of Season 7 of the Nashville Rising Song competition.

Rock out with the Antonio Larosa Band in the Coors Original Rally Zone during the game.

Test your skills on the mechanical bull at Section 102, with tunes from our country DJ to keep the energy high!

Country Night is the perfect event for fans of all ages, so saddle up and join the fun! Get your tickets now and don't miss out on an unforgettable night of lacrosse and country vibes. Let's ride, Warriors fans!

To get your single game tickets for this night or any other home game, please visit us at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/singlegame.

Last chance for 2024.25 Warriors Season Ticket Memberships, only available until Jan 10th at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/membership.

If you have a group you want to bring for a special suite experience, more information can be found at tickets.vancouverwarriors.com/suites.

Vancouver Warriors 2024.25 Theme Nights:

Country Night, presented by Yellowstone - Friday, January 10 vs San Diego Seals at 7:00pm

First Nations Celebration, presented by TD - Friday, January 24 vs Ottawa Black Bears at 7:00pm

Rock n' Roll Night, presented by Ticketmaster - Friday, February 7 vs Calgary Roughnecks at 7:00pm

Marvel Superhero Night- Friday, February 21 vs Saskatchewan Rush at 7:00pm

Paddy's Day -Friday, March 14 vs Toronto Rock at 7:00pm

College Night, presented by Booster Juice - Saturday, March 22 vs Georgia Swarm at 7:00pm

Country Night, presented by Coors Original - Friday, April 4 vs Albany FireWolves at 7:00pm

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Redtag - Saturday, April 19 vs Philadelphia Wings at 5:00pm

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.