Join the Knighthawks for a Special '90s Night Celebration Saturday against Halifax

January 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The past meets the present on Saturday, Jan. 11 at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena when the Rochester Knighthawks return home to host the Halifax Thunderbirds on '90s Night, presented by C.U.R.E Childhood Cancer Association.

"Just as the Rochester community has been so supportive of the Knighthawks, our community has been supportive of C.U.R.E.'s mission and the families we support for nearly 50 years," said C.U.R.E. Executive Director Holly Dutcher. "We are so grateful for this opportunity to help raise awareness of pediatric cancer and local Families that have or are currently battling cancer. We hope this night shines a light on pediatric cancer and leads to greater support in the future."

The '90s Night festivities begin with a pregame autograph session featuring several Rochester lacrosse legends and members of the original Knighthawks franchise from 5:45-7:00 p.m. in the Amerks Hall of Fame Area. Notable names from the past include former fan favorite Casey Zaph and Fairport native Tim Soudan, as well as Penn Yan native and 2007 NLL champion Pat Cougevan, Matt Riter, Jeremy Hollenbeck, Bill Meagher, Kevin Cox, Neal Powless and Brent Rothfuss. Additionally, Shawn Wilkins and Pat Dutton from the 2007 championship team and Barry Powless, the team's first head coach, will also be in attendance.

The Knighthawks will wear special retro jerseys that fans will have the opportunity to purchase through an online auction on DASH, with proceeds benefiting C.U.R.E Childhood Cancer Association. The jerseys feature the team's current iteration of the flying Hawk on a predominantly all-black sweater with purple and teal accents along the arms and chest, a nod to the colors of the original franchise that won five NLL championships in its 25-year tenure in Rochester prior to relocating to Halifax ahead of 2019-20 season. The team's current primary logo adorns the teal-plated shoulders.

To access the auction, fans can visit www.rochesterknighthawks.com/auction or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Knighthawks as their favorite team to start bidding. The auction is currently underway and will accept bids through 10:00 p.m. the night of the game on Saturday, Jan. 11. Winners will be contacted directly.

T-shirts featuring the retro Knighthawks logo are available for purchase in the Team Store, with $5 from every transaction being donated back to C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association.

Following the game, fans are invited to head to MacGregor's Grill & Tap Room, located at 300 Jefferson Road in Henrietta, for the official Postgame Party, presented by Bud Light. Select players will be on hand while fans can enjoy food and drink specials and enter in for the chance to win Knighthawks prizes and other autographed items.

All Knighthawks single-game tickets can be purchased at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.rochesterknighthawks.com or by phone by calling 585-454-5335. Season Tickets for the Knighthawks for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and start as low as $19 per seat per game depending on seating location. More information on Knighthawks season tickets can be found at www.rochesterknighthawks.com/memberships.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.