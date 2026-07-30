DeMars Ready for Big Jump in Second WHL Season

Published on July 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







Brooks DeMars is excited to return to Penticton but first, he will don the Red, White and Blue for Team USA at the Helinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton.

The Vees second-year forward has had a strong summer, finishing second in points at the USA Hockey U17 Festival before earning his way onto the Hlinka Gretzky team at selection camp just a week ago.

DeMars says it's an honour to wear his home nation's colours.

"It's really exciting. It's a really fun group to be a part of," said DeMars. "It means everything to represent a country like the United States so I'm really proud and really pumped to be a part of it."

With DeMars returning to the Vees for his draft year (2027 eligible) he says he can use a lot of the knowledge he gained as a rookie and apply it positively to his 17-year-old season.

"I went through a lot of adversity last year, a lot of ups and downs," he explained. "I think going into this season I can step into a bigger role and use some of that adversity to my advantage going into this next year."

The Hugo, MN native says he will look to take on more of a leadership role in a locker room that will have many new faces this upcoming season.

"I think I'm kind of one of those guys who doesn't need a letter on my jersey to lead," said DeMars. "I want to represent the Vees well and show the new guys around the best I can and help them in any way possible."

Among the new players coming to Penticton, DeMars is familiar with one of them as he has trained throughout the summer with newcomer Gavin Katz.

"I've been training with Gavin a ton," he said. "He's a really smart and skilled forward. He's going to be a great addition to the team next year. I think he will be a really big piece for us.

"I really can't wait. I think we have a ton of new faces and I've already been reaching out and texting them a little bit. I think we're going to have a really fun and really good group this year."

DeMars finished his rookie campaign with six goals and seven assists in 50 regular season games played in 2025-26. He says he has been working hard to make sure he takes a step going into his draft year.

"I think my skating has taken a couple of big steps this summer," said DeMars. "I think off ice too, just my body and putting a lot of time in the gym this offseason. I think it is really going to help me.

You can catch DeMars in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup starting Aug. 3 in Edmonton. All games will be available on TSN.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2026

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