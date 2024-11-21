Delaware Blue Coats vs. Westchester Knicks - Game Highlights
November 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Delaware Blue Coats YouTube Video
Check out the Delaware Blue Coats Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from November 21, 2024
- Legends' Two-Way Trio Shines Despite Tough Loss to OKC Blue - Texas Legends
- Herd Drops Contest to Bulls - Wisconsin Herd
- Wisconsin Herd to Celebrate Native American Heritage Day - Wisconsin Herd
- Stockton Kings Conquer Santa Cruz Warriors - Stockton Kings
- New Orleans Pelicans Assign Karlo Matković to Birmingham Squadron - Birmingham Squadron
- Raptors 905 Claim Eugene Omoruyi - Raptors 905
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Delaware Blue Coats Stories
- Maine Tops Delaware, 130-111
- Coats Fall on Last-Second Triple to Open 2024-25 Season
- Blue Coats Announce Details for Opening Night Presented by Chase
- Philadelphia 76ers Announce Details for 2024 Blue x White Scrimmage, Presented by Ticketmaster
- Blue Coats Announce 2024-25 Season Schedule