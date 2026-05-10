Delanie Sheehan with a Poised Header Right in Front of Goal

Published on May 9, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







Subscribe Now: youtube.com/@NWSLsoccer

Follow us on: - TikTok: http://tiktok.com/@nwslsoccer - Instagram: http://instagram.com/nwsl/ - Twitter: http://x.com/NWSL - Like us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/NWSL

#nwsl #highlights #goals #soccer







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.