Dejan Joveljic on His First Call-Up for Serbia and Idolizing Andrea Pirlo

Published on April 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

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Moving away from home is tough at any age, but that's exactly what Dejan JoveljicÃÂ did at twelve years old to pursue a professional career in soccer. Fast forward to 2021 and he received his first call-up to the Serbian National Team.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 29, 2026

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