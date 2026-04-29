MLS Sporting Kansas City

Dejan Joveljic on His First Call-Up for Serbia and Idolizing Andrea Pirlo

Published on April 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Sporting Kansas City YouTube Video


Moving away from home is tough at any age, but that's exactly what Dejan JoveljicÃÂ did at twelve years old to pursue a professional career in soccer. Fast forward to 2021 and he received his first call-up to the Serbian National Team.

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Major League Soccer Stories from April 29, 2026


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